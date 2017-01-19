New federal lawsuit in Flint Water Crisis could identify 2,000 kids with lead poisoning

(WXYZ) - We're getting a better view how many people, especially children have been affected with health problems including lead poisoning in the Flint Water Crisis.

A new federal lawsuit has been filed on behalf of 50 parents and 120 kids. But Attorney Corey Stern of New York City tells 7 Investigator Jim Kiertzner that there will be as many more cases filed as some 2,000 kids have been identified for the lawsuit.

The attorney has been working for almost a year gathering their medical records.

Stern says, "these children were drinking, many of them, lead tainted water for a year or in some cases a year and a half."

In all, 13 people have been hit with criminal charges including fraud and conspiracy. That includes two emergency managers appointed by Gov. Rick Snyder to run Flint who allegedly covered up the dangers of Flint water for months.

That helps the civil lawsuit that can collect money damages to help injured people in Flint.

Stern says, "as a lawyer you’d want to show and be able to show that those individuals, officials, and entities were reckless, that their conduct was considered outrageous. That the way they acted and the things that they did shocked the conscience."

Stern says about 10 to 15 more cases will be filed with the additional names of Flint people injured. They're broken down so that the court is not overwhelmed with one big lawsuit that would be thousands of pages.

New federal lawsuit in Flint Water Crisis by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd