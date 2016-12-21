North American International Auto Show poster contest winner announced

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The 2017 North American International Auto Show has announced the winner of its poster contest.

Justin Choi, a senior at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills, was chosen as the contest winner. He won the Chairmen's Award of $1,000 and his poster will be printed in the NAIAS program, available to all attendees.

Choi's design was chosen out of 890 entries from 70 schools. It was open to Michigan high school students in grades 10-12.

“The work and creativity displayed by these young people is an exciting window into the future as to the talent the automotive design community may one day be the beneficiary of,” said Sam Slaughter, 2017 NAIAS Chairman. “The winning posters are examples of what this contest is all about: the creative minds of Michigan’s future and a passion for the industry.”

Other winners include:

Winner who received a $1,000 prize:

State Farm Award – Brittany Dunlap, Oakland Schools Technical Campus Southwest

Winners who received a $500 prize:

Designer’s Best of Show – Digital: Lauren A. Vermeulen, Eisenhower High School

Designer’s Best of Show – Traditional: Cheyenne Roy, Imlay City High School

1st Place, 12th Grade Award: Leila Mullison, Oakland Schools Technical Campus Southwest

1st Place, 11th Grade Award: Hogan Taylor, Howell High School

1st Place, 10th Grade Award: Spencer Barrer, Royal Oak High School

Winners who received a $250 prize:

Best Theme Award: Hannah Anderson, Oakland Schools Technical Campus Southwest

Best Use of Color Award: Gabby Gorski, Careerline Tech Center

Most Creative Award: Chapelle Williams, Warren Career Prep Center

2nd Place, 12th Grade Award: Adam Lewis, Novi High School

2nd Place, 11th Grade Award: Scott Zahl, Careerline Tech Center

2nd Place, 10th Grade Award: Jenny She, Bloomfield Hills High School

Winners who received a $100 prize: