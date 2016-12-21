North American International Auto Show poster contest winner announced
6:25 AM, Dec 21, 2016
DETROIT (WXYZ) - The 2017 North American International Auto Show has announced the winner of its poster contest.
Justin Choi, a senior at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills, was chosen as the contest winner. He won the Chairmen's Award of $1,000 and his poster will be printed in the NAIAS program, available to all attendees.
Choi's design was chosen out of 890 entries from 70 schools. It was open to Michigan high school students in grades 10-12.
“The work and creativity displayed by these young people is an exciting window into the future as to the talent the automotive design community may one day be the beneficiary of,” said Sam Slaughter, 2017 NAIAS Chairman. “The winning posters are examples of what this contest is all about: the creative minds of Michigan’s future and a passion for the industry.”
Other winners include:
Winner who received a $1,000 prize:
State Farm Award – Brittany Dunlap, Oakland Schools Technical Campus Southwest
Winners who received a $500 prize:
Designer’s Best of Show – Digital: Lauren A. Vermeulen, Eisenhower High School
Designer’s Best of Show – Traditional: Cheyenne Roy, Imlay City High School