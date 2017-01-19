Olympia Entertainment to make major announcement about Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT (WXYZ) - There's a "major announcement" coming this morning from the owners of the Detroit Red Wings.

Right now, there's few clues as to what it could be, possibly another Detroit franchise at the Little Caesars Arena?

Little Caesars Arena is the multimillion-dollar venue north of downtown that will be the home of the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons.

A picture provided by Olympia Entertainment shows a Pistons and Red Wings logo, but then there's a question mark.

We will be hearing from the owners of the Wings later this morning at a press conference set for 10 a.m.

