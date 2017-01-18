Passenger who was dragged off plane at Metro Airport to appea in court

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A passenger who was dragged off a plane at Detroit Metro Airport is set to appear in court Wednesday.

Police say Rhima Coleman, a University of Michigan professor, boarded a Delta Airlines jet illegally back in December. She refused to check her bag or swipe her boarding pass. Police also say she swore at the officers when they asked her to leave the plane. Those officers then dragged her from the aircraft.

Coleman is facing a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.