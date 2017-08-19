Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center CEO Annie van Gelderen is our Detroit 2020 Person of the Week

(WXYZ) - Since the beginning of time people have searched for ways to express themselves.

That expression in its highest form is often referred to as art. But what is art? And what makes and artist?

One dictionary defines art as the conscious use of skill and creative imagination. By that definition each of us is an artist - those who create it, as well as those who facilitate it, like this weeks Detroit 2020 Person of the Week.

Essentially, they have just about every type of art at the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center.

But it’s more than just a gallery, it’s an institution of higher learning, it’s a summer camp, it’s a place where minds are expanded.

Just like art, the center itself is subject to interpretation. It means different things to different people and the same is true of its CEO Annie van Gelderen - who is also an artist.

“I am,” she says. “I’m a print maker, mixed media artist. The first time I walked into this art center I bought a piece of glass and took a catalog, and signed up for a course. “

Fifteen years later she’s still here, with undying passion keeping art alive for generations yet to come. Which is why she is our Detroit 2020 Person of the Week.

“I went from a student to, I began teaching here, then I was on the board and then now I’m running the organization so it’s a deep passion for me,” she says.

Whether you are a student, an artist, a collector, but especially a parent - do yourself a favor and pay a visit to the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center. I guarantee you’ll leave richer than when you came.