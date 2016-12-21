Police: Teenager shot and killed by his own brother

DETROIT - Detroit police say a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight on Detroit's east side and his own brother pulled the trigger.

According to police, it happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Tennessee. That's south of Jefferson and east of Clairpointe Ave.

Investigators tell 7 Action News the 18-year-old brother pointed a gun at his brother's shoulder, shooting him. Police say there were three teens at home when the shooting happened, the 16-year-old and 18-year-old twins. The parents were not home at the time.

Officers confirm the mother was in the hospital at the during the incident, but the father's location could not be confirmed.

Police said the shooting appears to be accidental, but they are still investigating who the gun belonged to and where the teen got it.

The 18-year-old who shot his brother is in custody. It will be up to to the prosecutor's office to file any formal charges.