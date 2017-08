(WXYZ) - The Farmington Hills Police Department is working with a dating app to have a post removed that is using a photo of Danielle Stislicki.

A man reported seeing the photo while he was browsing.

The post is listed under a screen name of a person who claims to be a 22-year-old from Indiana.

Danielle Stislicki was last seen December 2 at the Raleigh Office Centre in Southfield.

The reward fund that leads to her return is up to $129,000.