CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama's tweet about the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, has become one of the platform's most-liked posts.

Obama tweeted Saturday night: "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." The quote comes from Nelson Mandela's autobiography "Long Walk to Freedom."

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

The tweet is the second most-liked tweet of all time, with more than 2.4 million likes.

Leading Twitter is Ariana Grande's tweet following the deadly bombing at her concert in England with 2.7 million likes.

