MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A United States Postal Service carrier is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars in checks from the mail, according to a federal criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, Shawn Hoover has stolen 688 pieces of mail, 99 checks valued at about $69,496 and 15 debit/credit/gift cards over the last few months.

The investigation began in November when Macomb County Sheriff's responded to a call that a construction worker discovered mail in a portable toilet.

According to the complaint, Hoover was responsible for the delivery of the mail to the toilet. Also, the complaint states that USPS management had received a large number of complaints of theft and non-delivery of mail on Hoover's routes.

On Nov. 18, agents from the USPS Office of Inspector General placed a piece of test mail in Hoover's outgoing mail with $85 in marked currency.

Shortly after Hoover received the test piece, the piece of mail was opened and the $85 was removed. Agents approached Hoover at his postal vehicle and identified themselves.

According to the complaint, Hoover admitted he was responsible for discarding the mail in the portable toilet and said he did open the test piece, taking the $85.

After investigating, Hoover said that since October 2016, he obtained $250 in cash, four gift cards, and several checks he was assigned to deliver. The mail was addressed to customers in Macomb Township.

Hoover gave agents consent to search his vehicle, and that's when the found the hundreds of pieces of mail and tens of thousands of dollars in checks inside.

Read the entire criminal complaint below.

Postal carrier accused of stealing $69,000 in checks from mail in Macomb Township by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd