Power restored to Plymouth residents after explosion, fire at substation

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) - Power has been restored to all of the residents in Plymouth after an explosion and fire at a DTE Energy substation left more than 4,000 people in the dark.

The explosion happened on Wednesday night around 8:30 in the area of Theodore and Farmer.

City manager, Paul Sincock confirms there were no injuries. He said around 8:30 on Wednesday night residents heard a loud explosion and multiple transformers exploded at the substation. He said the cause is still unknown.

Crews worked Thursday to redirect the current from other substations and were able to restore power to nearly 2,000 residents.

They also completed installation of a temporary substation that helped restore power to the rest of the residents who had lost it.