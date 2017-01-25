Cash reward offered for help in solving murders of Macomb county couple found shot in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - "You let these monsters walk the streets," said Lisa Puma to those she believes are withholding information in the murders of her son and his girlfriend.

The bodies of Tony Velez, 22, and his 19-year-old girlfriend, Rosemary Chyz, were found in a field on October 24, 2011, on Detroit's east side.

Velez had been tied up. Both of them had been shot.

Loved ones are hoping an increased reward will lead to someone to call Crime Stoppers with information on a suspect or suspects.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $7,500 reward in the case. An additional $1,000 will be added to that amount if the tip comes in by midnight Wednesday.

If you have any information, you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

