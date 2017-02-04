Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announces bid for re-election

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced his re-election bid during an event in Detroit on Saturday afternoon.

Duggan, 58, was first elected Mayor in 2013 before taking office in 2014. He beat out current Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon, who was at the rally on Saturday.

"It's good for him and I to now be back together," Napoleon said while putting his arm around Duggan at the rally. "He and his first lady have done remarkable things for the city of Detroit."

Others on hand at the announcement included city leaders, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, Rev. Wendell Anthony and more.

During his speech, Duggan talked about how things have changed in the four years, including the bickering between city leadership ending, and cooperation between the city, city council and union leadership.

"What we've done together, I'd like to continue it, so today I am announcing I am running for re-election in 2017," Duggan said.

He talked about how he celebrates with residents every week at a home, and the things they celebrate are things that should just be expected in a city, including having the lights on, getting trash picked up and cutting the grass.

"We need to get to the point where in the city of Detroit we expect those things," Duggan said. "That's what's going to make Detroit a great city."

Another goal Duggan said he hopes to accomplish is making Detroit a city where people want to raise a family in, have their kids in and buy a house in.

He also praised Detroit police and Chief James Craig, while saying the violence in the city remains too high. He talked about a grocery store who has become the 100th green light store in the city of Detroit, which has high-quality surveillance video. The plan is to get hundreds more participating in the project.