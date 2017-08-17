Detroit's first legal drag racing event coming to city airport next month

(WXYZ) - Detroit's first no holds barred organized drag racing event within city limits is happening next month.

The Motor City Showdown is happening at the Coleman A. Young International Airport on the city's east side. It's happening Saturday, Sept. 23 with gates opening at 3 p.m.

On top of the legal drag racing, there will also be a car and bike show, entertainment and more.

Racing begins at 5 p.m. before the event ends at 9 p.m.

There will also be a leadfoot fan zone with open pits where you can get up-close and person with the cars.

Tickets for the event are $20 for adults and free for kids ages 12 and under.

For more information, including how to get tickets, visit motorcityshowdown.com.