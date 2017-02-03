DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 24-year-old man was shot and killed after another man accused him of stealing his Playstation and television.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday on the 3600 block of Stockton on Detroit's east side.

The two men, who police say are related through marriage, agreed to meet at the victim's house. And when the victim refused to let the other man search his house for the missing items, police say the 26-year-old opened fire.

He and a relative then left in a black Dodge Durango.

The victim was rushed to Detroit Receiving Hospital where he died.

And about 30 minutes later, police say their 26-year-old suspect showed up at the same hospital with a gunshot wound.

He was claiming he sustained the gunshot wound at another location, but Detroit Police were able to quickly tie him to the shooting on Stockton. It's unclear how he sustained his injury.

He's been placed under arrest.