Exclusive: Tom Wilson talks progress, jobs linked to new Detroit arena

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) - Tom Wilson, President and CEO of Olympia entertainment granted 7 Action News an exclusive interview to discuss the progress of Little Caesars arena. Click the video player to see what he told Ann Marie LaFlamme about the timetable for construction, and how it's helping to train hundreds of Detroiters for jobs.

Wilson says the project is on schedule to be completed September first. He will speak publicly about the progress on Tuesday June 13th at an event organized by JVS. You can see him at the "Strictly Business," annual networking luncheon at 11 am at Motor City Casino.

JVS is an agency that JVS helps people with counseling, training and support services, with the belief that the best way to help people is to make it possible for them to help themselves. Wislon says one thing he likes about the group is that they retrain people for the job force, giving more opportunities to workers in need.