Five-year-old Detroit boy recovering after accidentally shooting himself with gun found in toy box

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Five-year-old Prince Harper is recovering from a gunshot wound to an ankle after it appears he accidentally shot himself.

The boy told his mother that he found the gun in a toy box.

It happened around 9:10 pm on New Year's Eve at the home of a relative.

Detroit police say the child was at the house on Kilbourne Avenue near Dickerson on the city's east side with two adult women and at least one other child when it happened.

Investigators are still looking for the handgun and to talk to two other people who were in the house that day.

Relatives rushed the boy to the hospital and that's where police were notified.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the 9th Precinct of the Detroit Police Department.