Gathering of Detroit clergy sparks debate over Black Lives Matter and KKK

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Less than a week after the violence in Charlottesville, religious and community leaders gathered Friday in Detroit to speak out against bigotry.

The country is seemingly divided after what took place.

Many folks, including a group of local clergy and community leaders, said they were horrified by these images.

"There is no room for white supremacy, racism and the KKK in America today," Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Sheffield said,

The group came together outside of the Plymouth United Church of Christ in Detroit to speak out against white nationalists and other hate groups.

"It's time to pick a side. Stand on the right side. The side that does not have Nazis," Rev. Greg Larson of the First Congregational Church said,

"We all have to stand up for justice and love," Sheffield said

WXYZ live streamed the press conference on Facebook and many people commented about the event.

Many of the commentators compared the Black Lives Matter movement to the KKK.

"Black Lives Matter is more about justice and equality it's not about hatred," Sheffield said. "And when you look at the KKK, you look what was taking place in Charlottesville, it was, to me, coming from a place of hate."

Other Facebook commenters questioned why religious leaders would make this political.

Reverend Nicholas Hood of the Plymouth United Church of Christ said it's not about politics, it's about people.

"This is about injustice and intolerance," he said.

More than 30 religious and community leaders are committing to work as advocates for peace and equality.

"We are together in hope that we are together in faith, that we are together in love. And that sometimes, that love needs to be strong enough to stand up against injustice in the world," said Rev. Dr. Stephen Butler Murray of the Ecumenical Theological Seminary.

"Take the ashes of Charlottesville and let's, as a nation, build something positive," Hood said.

