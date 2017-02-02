Lamarr Monson spends his first night at home in 21 years

DETROIT (WXYZ) - For the first time in 2 decades, Lamarr Monson left prison and came home to a house full of balloons, presents and hugs.

"She been cooking some of everything - chicken, baking cakes. They still had Christmas gifts wrapped up and stuff like that, so we sat down and opened up a few things. We had quality time together," says Monson.

He says he always had faith this day would come.

He spent the last 21 years and 12 days behind bars for the murder of 12-year-old Christina Brown back in 1996.

He was released on bond on Wednesday night. He was granted a new trial after new evidence was presented. He's also had support from U of M's Innocence Clinic and former Channel 7 reporter Bill Proctor.

Monson says being locked up for the last 2 decades has him feeling some culture shock, but he relishes that feeling.

"it's been a blessing," he says.

His new trial starts on April 24th.

"We're people of faith, our faith is in God. He's the revealer of truth. We expect him to continue to do what he's been doing in this situation," says Monson.

He says he's looking forward to getting reacquainted with his family, his city and himself.

He may also go back to his old job of being an electrical apprentice for his uncle.