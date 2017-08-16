Lions logo used by white nationalists at Virginia rally

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Lions are the city’s second pro sports team to see their logo hijacked by white nationalists and Nazi protestors in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A photo, circulated in national media, got the attention of team management, for its striking similarity to the team’s branded image.

The Lions issued a statement that reads in part:

We detest and disavow any use or implied use of the Detroit Lions logo or any of our marks in association with the event this past Saturday in Charlottesville.

The team is exploring legal options.

The Red Wings had a similar issue as well.