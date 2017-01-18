Man who hit two bicyclists with car in Detroit sentenced to jail, 5 years probation

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A man who hit two bicyclists with his car was sentenced to six months in jail and five years probation today.



Lamar Pierre Odom, 30, from Detroit, pleaded no contest to four charges stemming from the accident.



It happened June 29th, 2016 near Parkside and West McNichols in Detroit.



Prosecutors say Odom was speeding when he tried to pass a car on the right side of the road, which is against the law. When he tried to stop to avoid hitting another car, he slid and hit two people who were riding bikes.



The two people were seriously hurt in the crash. They were members of a Belle Isle cycling group.



Odom was charged with two counts of driving with a suspended license causing serious injury and two counts of a moving violation causing serious injury.

