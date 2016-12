DETROIT (WXYZ) - You don't have to go to Times Square for a good time on New Year's Eve. The D Drop kicks off Saturday at 4:00 pm in Campus Martius Park.

Officials are expecting record breaking numbers.

Campus Martius visitor Barry Gavel said, "Where else would you want to be other than downtown Detroit for New Year's Eve."

That's what thousands of others are saying, as they plan to attend the 7th annual event filled with indoor and outdoor activities.

Matt Flynn is the Executive Producer Motor City NYE event.

"Seven bands, three DJ's, the youth choir, clowns, face painting, inflatables," he said.

The "D" drops down twice, once at 6:30 pm for kids who may not be able to stay up too late and then again at midnight.

Leah Jeffries, who stars on the show Empire, will also be performing.

More than 25,000 people attended last year's event and officials believe they will surpass that number, regardless of the cold weather.

Event co-founder Jerrid Mooney explained, "We've had negative temperatures, snow storms and it didn't affect the crowd then and it's certainly not going to affect it this weekend."

People we spoke with are excited to see the buzz surrounding the event. They've set the bar high.

Damico Morton of Detroit said, "It kind of puts you in the mind set of Times Square in New York, so that's definitely good for the city."

"It's going to be huge, it puts you in the mind of New York," added Taquenta Austin of Detroit.

The event is free, but there will be several restaurant and food vendors. If being out in the cold for hours isn't for you, they have a heated VIP tent.

You can get tickets at: http://motorcitynye.com/tickets/