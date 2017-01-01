Uncle arraigned on murder charges in fatal shooting of niece

DETROIT (WXYZ) - An uncle accused of shooting and killing his 25-year-old niece was arraigned today.

Willie J. Harmon, 65, is facing second degree murder and felony firearm charges.

He faces up to life in prison.

Harmon is accused of shooting and killing Kendra Gardner at a home on Fordham Street last week on Detroit's east side.

Investigators say there was some sort of argument, and the uncle fired the gun in a bedroom, killing her.

We're told a family member was able to wrestle the gun away from the suspect.

Police say two small kids were inside the house at the time, but say there were in another room. They are not children of the victim.

Police say they recovered two guns from the house.

"All I want is justice for my baby. She didn't deserve that," Kim Patton told Action News of her daughter's murder.

Harmon's probable cause hearing has been set for January 17, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 23.