Walmart and Sam's Club have teamed up to offer free health screenings in more than 117 locations in Michigan on Jan. 14.

In Michigan, where 31.2% have obesity, this program offers community members a free, simple way to get this information checked. Sam's Club locations will provide body fat readings, and for the first time in Walmart stores, customers can test for both body fat and body mass index.

Sam's Club's screenings are open to members and the public and will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at Walmart between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

