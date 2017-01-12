Woman gets car thanks to organization and Detroit bus driver who thought she was deserving

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A woman in Detroit got a pleasant surprise. She was chosen by the "We are One Community Unity" organization to receive a car.

The group usually gives away a donated car once a year, but after a someone recently donated a Buick Regal, they started looking for candidates.

The organization's founder, Jerry Boykin, asked his friend, who is a bus driver, if he knew someone deserving.

The friend suggested Karen Walker to be the recipient.

Jerry met with Karen Monday while she was taking the bus to work.

By Wednesday, Jerry was waiting at the bus stop on Gratiot and Warren to give Karen keys to the car.

She was emotional and said she had been without a car for more than two years after having to sell it when her mother became ill.

