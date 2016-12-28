Young victim pleads for answers a year after being hurt in Detroit shooting that killed her friend

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A young shooting victim is pleading with the public to help get a killer off of the streets.

Nine-year-old Ellen Garjo told 7 Action News it's been a rough year of recovery for her after getting shot on December 27, 2015.

Her friend, 7-year-old Chanell Berry, was also shot, but killed, while the two played inside a house on Steel Street on Detroit's west side.

Garjo says, "I want them to know that she was a really good person, and she didn't deserve to pass away."

Family members of Berry held a candle light vigil, hoping a break in the case is around the corner.

On that day, they believe someone returned to the house and shot it up, possibly jealous over a man.

There was a post-Christmas gathering at the house, kids playing with their new gifts. A 23-year-old woman and her relative were arrested, but eventually let go.

Police tell us they continue to actively investigate this shooting.

Berry's aunt says, "Every holiday hasn't been the same since. Thanksgiving and Christmas, every holiday has been terrible."