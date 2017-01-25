Charges possible after customer receives explict pictures from ex-worker after oil change at Walmart

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - A routine oil change became a criminal matter Tuesday in Warren.

Police confirm a worker at the auto shop at Walmart on 12 Mile Road sent explicit photos by text to a customer, a 20-year-old woman from Oakland County.

Sometime after leaving the store, the woman received a text message from an unknown number. She opened it to find four photos of a man's private parts.

The woman spoke to the store manager and also went to police, who tell 7 Action News the man who sent the photos got the woman's phone number from the store work order.

He could face charges of indecent exposure or harassing by communications or both, according to police. The Macomb County Prosector will decide if charges are warranted.

In a statement to 7 Action News, Walmart spokesman Charles Crowson said, "The person in question is no longer with the company and we will work with law enforcement throughout their investigation."