Ex-Macomb commissioner and deputy spent tax dollars on fancy cars says new commish

(WXYZ) - While they're no longer in office, former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco and his deputy Dino Bucci’s use of taxpayer dollars continues to haunt the department.

Newly installed commissioner Candice Miller tells 7 Action News she is auctioning off two vehicles bought by the men that exceeded allowable limits.

Marrocco was driving a supped up Ford Taurus.

“He bought a hybrid Taurus and put a lot of extras on it,” says Miller. “It is a higher grade than a standard county issue.”

She continued, “He actually purchased this car on his own, he didn’t go through the normal county processing.”

She says funds wrongly came from the drainage district.

Bucci took it upon himself to get a luxuriously appointed Explorer.

“Somehow all kinds of additional options were put on and we’re trying to figure out how that was even paid for,” says Miller.

Her department will share a vehicle she says, and the two auctioned vehicles won’t be replaced.

Miller says there is an audit underway to review all spending by the previous leadership.