Man in critical condition following shooting in Mt. Clemens

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition early Monday morning.

According to police, it happened in the 100 block of south Main St. for a report of a man who had been shot. When they arrived, they found the 44-year-old Clinton Township resident on the ground.

He was taken to McClaren Macomb Medical Center and is currently in critical condition.

We're told the suspect and the victim were in the same apartment prior to the shooting. The suspect fled before deputies arrived.