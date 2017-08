SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A woman has been reported missing in Shelby Township.

Christina Ercolani, 22, was last seen at 7 p.m. on August 17 in the area of 25 Mile Road and Van Dyke Road.

Ercolani is 5 feet four inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Please call Shelby Township Police at 586-731-2121