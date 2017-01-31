Roseville woman claims deadly stabbing of boyfriend was self-defense

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Emotions were running high at the arraignment of 27-year-old Stacey Glass who is now charged with Manslaughter after stabbing her boyfriend multiple times.

Witnesses say the father of 31-year-old Shane Bigger attacked the brother of Glass as he sat in a courtroom waiting for the hearing to start.

Bigger was found dead in his girlfriend's Roseville home. Police say when they arrived, Glass said she didn't know what happened, but that she told her relatives that her boyfriend attacked her.

Bigger's relatives claim, over the last few months, he had been the victim of assaults by Glass.

Glass claims she has been the victim of domestic violence and that she stabbed Bigger in self-defense around 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

Glass appeared via video for her arraignment Monday with visible bruises to her face.

Bond for Glass has been set at $100,000.