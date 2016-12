MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Christopher Jones and Randy Mahaffey, both 27-years-old, faced a judge Thursday to learn the severity of their charges.

It is alleged Jones shot and killed 44-year-old James Capizzo on December 26th.

The three were in an apartment along Main Street in Mount Clemens. A short time later, Capizzo was found shot in the head, lying in he snow outside if the building.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff, Jones pulled the trigger using a long rifle.

The shooting happened early in the morning, not even two hours after Christmas.

The victim, from Clinton Township - who went by Jimmy Cap The Hit Man on Facebook - was the father of three.

Jones is charged with Felony Murder. Both men are charged with Armed Robbery.

Ashley Redmon, Jones’ fiance, is also charged with Accessory After-The-Fact To A Felony.

Investigators say the 25-year-old can be seen on surveillance video outside of the building discarding the gun.

Capizzo was taken to the hospital after the shooting. He died two days later.

All three will be back in court in January.