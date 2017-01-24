Turning Point Looking For Painters With A Purpose

Turning Point Macomb has teamed with Painting with a Twist of Shelby Township to raise funds for programs and services supporting victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Turning Point wants the community to know that January is National Stalking Awareness Month.

The event, Painting with a Purpose, will be held at the Painting with a Twist studio, Summit Plaza, 50336 Schoenherr Road, Shelby Township, MI on January 24th, 2017 from 7-9:30 pm. Participants will each have a canvas and an instructor to help them paint the assigned subject matter: an original design for Turning Point, with teal representing sexual assault and purple representing domestic violence. At the end of the session, each person will take their work of art with them. The charge per person is $40.00.

For more information, call (586) 580-7258.

One half of the proceeds from each seat sold will be donated to Turning Point as well as 100% of the sales of raffle and silent auction items

(WXYZ) -