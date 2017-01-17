Washington Township couple startled when coyotes crash into their home through a window

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Washington Township family is cleaning up after two coyotes came crashing into their home.

John and Joyce Osborne were awakened Sunday night by a large crashing sound coming from downstairs. Joyce says she thought it was thunder at first, but John says he knew it wasn't - because he had heard breaking glass.

John went downstairs and found the broke window and a plant knocked down.

When he went to pick up the plant, the head of the first coyote popped out.

That's when he called animal control and they came out and got the first coyote.

John then returned to the inside of the house and found the second. It was also removed by animal control.

The couple are now cleaning up the damage, including some blood that was left behind on the carpet.