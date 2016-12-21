Warren residents blast Mayor Fouts as City Council addresses controversy surrounding him

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Warren City Council adopted a resolution calling on Mayor Jim Fouts to submit to a voice analysis and lie detector test Tuesday night.

This was followed by residents who called on the mayor to further explain himself or resign, following leaked audio that appears to be the voice of the mayor, mocking the disabled.

A small protest was led by a Detroit pastor before the meeting. That pastor met with the mayor and left unsatisfied with his responses.

Fouts was not in attendance. He made a statement on Facebook, again denying it was his voice on the tapes and calling it retaliation.

Watch the city council meeting below: