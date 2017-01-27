2017 Novi Home Show to take place January 27-29

The Novi Home Show is the one-stop destination to find home improvement products and services for every type of project imaginable, decorating and landscaping exhibits as well as experienced businesses available for consulting or hire.

The annual show will take place January 27-29, 2017 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Hours are posted below:

Friday January 27: 2-8 p.m.

Saturday January 28: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday January 29: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Suburban Collection Showplace is located at 46100 Grand River Avenue, south of I-96, between Novi Road and Beck Road.

You can learn more about the Novi Home show by visiting http://www.novihomeshow.com/the-novi-home-show-winter.html

