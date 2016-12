TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Some SMART Bus riders in the Royal Oak, Troy area are frustrated with a lawsuit filed by a private landowner against the city of Troy.

Riders claim they are now literally left in the cold.

Pam Curtis uses SMART Buses all the time, to go the grocery store, the bank, and other errands.

But recently that became more difficult.

A court order has re-routed drivers from stopping at the Troy Transit Center or a nearby shopping center.

It surrounds a lawsuit between the city of Troy and a private landowner.

The owner argues the city does not have the right to run buses on the land that is around the center where he owns the shopping area and condos.

This means riders like Davis claim they have to walk, in some cases a mile, to their destination.

Davis is disabled, has a cane, and is fighting MS.