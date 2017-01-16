Hundreds march to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. in Southfield peace march

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) - Today is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and there are several events taking place throughout Metro Detroit.

One of them is a peace walk celebration in Southfield.

Walking a mile in the cold, thousands of folks head towards the Southfield Municipal Complex to honor and remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Middle school student Asha Harper said, "I think he would be proud that we are still carrying on his message."

This peace walk is in its 32nd year and organizers say each year the turnout is greater and the message is stronger.

Southfield Mayor Ken Siver explained, "In Southfield, we are all about inclusion, tolerance, peace, non-violence, brotherhood."

Southfield was the first city in Michigan to hold a Dr. King peace walk.

"The largest time of economic expansion in Southfield came with diversifying our culture, diversifying our races, diversifying our religions here in Southfield," State Representative Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) explained.

The event ended inside the Southfield Pavilion. Several community and schools groups attended.

Jason Solomon is part of Project Manhood, an organization that helps reach and develop at-risk boys.

He says if Martin Luther King Jr. was alive today, his message would still be the same.

Jason said, "I think he would still say, 'Go out in the community. Do your part. Be the best person you can be and find a role that helps people in society.'"

Birney Middle School students came out to show their appreciation to those who fought for civil rights.

"The message is be grateful for what you have been given, because if it wasn't for what people have done in the past, then we wouldn't be free today," Asha added.

Organizers say year after year, they are pleased with the turnout and happy that Martin Luther King Jr.'s message about tolerance and peace is still alive today.