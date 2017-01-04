Southfield father talks about terrifying carjacking where he had a shotgun pointed at his head

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Southfield man says he’s counting his blessings tonight after being robbed at gunpoint.

The victim told 7 Action News that he believes saying he is a father - with a shotgun pointed at his head - saved his life.

We spoke to that father. He says those thieves took his car, his clothes and some other valuables but says he’s thankful they didn’t take his life.

Durrell Foster says he saw flashing lights, a bright glare in his face, but then realized it was not police and he was being robbed at gunpoint.

Fearing for his life, foster says the first thing that came to mind was to say that he was a father.

The Southfield resident and father of six says he left his home late yesterday evening to drive to the store.

That’s when he says a car pulled up behind him. It was dark and he says he stopped when saw flashing light.

While being robbed at gunpoint, Foster says the thieves undressed him and then drove off in his Porsche Cayenne SUV.

All he remembers is the fear of being killed.

He also says Southfield is the last place he thought he’d be robbed.

Police say so far no arrests have been made. If you have any information, you are asked to call Southfield PD.