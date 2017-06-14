Three car accident sends vehicle into Farmington Hills home

(WXYZ) - Farmington Hills rescue crews are on the scene of a serious accident that sent a car slamming into a house.

It happened on 12 Mile and Kendallwood, right at the entrance to a subdivision. Emergency workers tell 7 Action News, a Volvo driven by a middle-aged man, went off the road and crashed into a home on the corner.

James Etzin, the EMS Coordinator for Farmington Hills Fire Department, said the driver hit a car on 12 Mile, hit several street signs, then went off the road and hit the home's garage and a car parked in the driveway.

The crash caused a loud boom and sent bricks all over the road and into the front lawns of the homes across the street.

Etzin said the only person injured at the scene was the driver of the Volvo, but he was awake and alert when he was transported to the hospital.

It's not clear at this point what caused the driver to lose control and go off the road, the incident is still under investigation.

No one inside the home and no bystanders were hurt.