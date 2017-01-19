Birthday party organized with community help changes Downriver man Justin Miracle's life

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) - It started when Lori Miracle went on Facebook to vent. She was heartbroken when no one showed up at her brother-in-law Justin Miracle’s birthday party.



Jay Ray’s BBQ heard about this stranger’s post on the Downriver and Friends Facebook page and offered him a free birthday dinner at the Brass Monkey Bar in Wyandotte.



Lori thanked him, but explained she would have to see if she could get help getting Justin out of the house.

The Rockwood man has cerebral palsy. He used to be able to walk with assistance, but had a heart attack 3 years ago that left him unable to walk at all.

The family has been unable to buy a ramp. Justin has been homebound since.



Soon people on the Downriver and Friends Page had a solution. They would help Justin long-term.

They would pay for materials. Tittle Brothers Construction in Southgate would provide labor to build Justin a ramp. Friends offered to help get Justin to the Brass Monkey.



The dinner turned into a party. People brought gifts for Justin, bakeries donated cakes, Carrey Ann the Clown made balloon animals, and Jay Ray’s BBQ made the food.



The community is not done. Now that they have helped Justin’s family get a ramp so he can get out of the house, they are donating money to help them get a wheelchair accessible vehicle to get everywhere else or provide other care needs.

You can help at https://www.gofundme.com/our-angel-justin-miracle.