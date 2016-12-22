CNN contributor's video of invasive pat-down search at Metro Airport goes viral

METRO AIRPORT (WXYZ) - The woman at the center of a viral video at Detroit Metro Airport is telling us she felt humiliated during a pat-down.

Angela Rye, a CNN contributor, was in town for a speaking engagement last Thursday and was flying to New York.

Rye felt a randomly selected secondary search was becoming too invasive, so she asked a security officer to record the rest of the pat-down.

She tells us the TSA agent first used the back of her hand to pat her down, but then went up her dress and hit her her private area.

Rye told us, "I was just super disgusted. I felt humiliated, and violated, so I burst into tears."

She questions how this sort of pat down keeps us safer, and hopes the video leads to a better system.

The TSA released a statement to 7 Action News saying:

The Transportation Security Administration takes reports of alleged impropriety very seriously. TSA is currently looking into the specific details as to what occurred during the screening process to ensure our security protocols were followed. We regret any distress the security screening process may have caused the passenger. We have reached out to the passenger and will work with her directly to address her concerns.

Rye says, "Of course the nation needs to be secure, and of course we need to prevent terrorism, but my question is, how does this help that process?"