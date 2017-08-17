Dozens gather for vigil against hate on University of Michigan Dearborn campus

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Bold and brazen behavior - bigotry, hate and vicious acts of violence have been headlines news since the unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Dozens of people who gathered at the campus of U of M Dearborn are feeling that hurt and pain here at home.

They came together in a vigil for Virginia.

Behind the university center the stage was set for all citizens to unite.

“Inclusion is stronger than hate and i always will be so,” says the university’s chancellor.

“Silence is violence, please don’t be complicit,” says a university student.

The call on this campus is for unity, peace and love

Former congressman John Dingell was in attendance. He was deliberate with his words and his desire for harmony and denouncing, condemning and rejecting all those who spew hatred and the hosts of those who have or are willing to hurt, harm or kill for it.

“In this town and in this country we stand for something rights of Americans,” says Dingell.

The student groups that organized this event had a follow up meeting to the conversation. The goal is to share the mission of equality with fellow students on this campus and beyond.

