Explosion and fire reported at DTE Energy substation in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) - Fire crews are on the scene of what is reported to be an explosion and fire at a electrical substation.

The scene is at Theodore and Farmer in Plymouth. The city is asking people to stay away from the scene.

City manager, Paul Sincock confirms there are no injuries. He said around 8:30 on Wednesday night residents heard a loud explosion and multiple transformers exploded at the substation. He said the cause is still unknown.

DTE is reporting that approximately 4,000 people are without power because of the fire. DTE has crews on the scene, with more expected to arrive soon.

Sincock said the entire city of Plymouth is a part of those outages.

DTE crews are expected to start work on restoring power once fire crews give the all clear, but there is no estimate on when that will be. There's no estimate as to when the power will be restored.

People near the scene are posting video to social media.