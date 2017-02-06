Fourth grade student suspended after threatening to shoot teacher

Grosse Pointe, Mich (WXYZ) - A fourth grade student attending Grosse Pointe schools has been suspended after threatening to shoot a teacher in a post on social media.

The post on Snapchat was made after school hours by a student who attends Poupard Elementary. The school's principal confronted the student after discovering the threat to shoot a teacher.

"The student admitted that they did post on Snapchat," said Dr. Gary Niehaus, superintendent of Grosse Pointe Public Schools. Niehaus said the principal alerted the child's parents and also called Harper Woods Police.

Police confirm to Action News that they went to the student's home and met with the parents.

"They did assure us that there was no weapon at the house, so we know the threat was empty but it was a threat and we do take all threats serious," said Niehaus. "We all want to make sure our kids are safe and in this case, that our teachers and faculty are safe from those threats that may be made by others," he said.

The student remains out of school on suspension while the investigation into the Jan. 31 incident continues.

Niehaus said the child, who was new to the district, became upset over a classroom assignment.

"Those are things we have to take care of as a district and enforce so the kids understand and know there are expectations on their behavior, even on social media," Neihaus said.

The investigation into the incident is continuing, according to Niehaus. It has not been determined yet when, or if, the student will be allowed to return to the school.