(WXYZ) - We have more answers about the bad smelling, bad tasting water in several Downriver communities.



Officials with the Great Lakes Water Authority say the water has always been safe to drink.

But for the last week and a half, Downriver residents thought they were living through another Flint water crisis and they’ve been demanding answers.



Today Great Lakes Water Authority officials offered up explanations at a news conference, saying the water was safe to drink.



Officials say they started cleaning a basin in their Allen Park treatment plant January 7.

Complaints came 4 days later, and escalated the next day. Then they stopped the cleaning process.



They received a total of 119 complaints from 37 communities, saying that the water smelled like sulfur.

But how that odor happened they couldn’t explain.

They say a full report will be out next week, and flushing of the lines has eliminated that bad odor and taste.