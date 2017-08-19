Metro Detroit mother makes girls stand with signs as lesson on bullying

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Dearborn Heights mother is fed up with her daughter and cousin's bullying - so she tried something a little different.

She says they bulled one of the girl's sisters, so they spent the day holding a sign saying, “I bully kids.”

The kids say the mother got her point across while they stood at the corner of Van Born and Pelham.

The mother says she did this because the girls needed to be taught a lesson that bullying is wrong.