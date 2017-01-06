Original Kmart in Garden City among the stores the company will close in coming months

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Ten Kmart stores in Michigan are closing, including the original store in Garden City.

The doors opened in 1962 and, 55 years later, the doors will permanently close.

Before becoming an international chain, the very first Kmart store opened in Garden City.

But after years of struggling, the company announced the closure of more than 100 stores across the nation.

"It's been obvious for quite some time that it is going out of business," said Jack Kerstetter, the chair for the Garden City Historical Commission.

He says this Kmart was one of Garden City's first major department stores.

The 82-year-old remembers when it opened and how it was a convenient one-stop shop for residents.

"They had Packers food in there for five years as a supermarket. It was on the west end of the building."

The historical museum has a collection of photos and newspaper clippings celebrating the opening and anniversaries of the first Kmart store. Now, they can add articles about its closing.

It doesn't come as a surprise to Jack, he stopped shopping there years ago.

He said, "The quality of the merchandise they had, it changed over the years. I hadn't bought anything from there quite some time."

Jack remembers the deals.

"They had that 'Blue Light Special' all the time. We'd be in the store and they blue light would go on, oh boy, people would run for it."

Customer Carol Graczyk said, "Jeez, I had to take a ride over here today, just to take a picture of it."

Now folks, like Carol, are flocking to Kmart get one last look.

She explained, "It's really sad, breaks our hearts, breaks our hearts. Hope all these guys can find another job close by because they all probably live in the neighborhood."

The store will close in March and the liquidation sale starts Friday.