Westland police investigate embezzlement at soccer league

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) - Westland police confirm to 7 Action News, the Wayne Westland Soccer League filed a police report after, sources tell us, its treasurer admitted to embezzling funds from the league’s bank account.

The amount taken, we don’t know. But it is enough that the league has had to take out an insurance claim to cover costs.

The league president did not respond to our requests for comment.

The case has been sent to the Wayne County Prosecutors Office for charges. Until then, we are not naming the treasurer accused.

When we called him, he hung up on us. We attempted to reach him at his home. His wife was there and claimed to not know anything about the accusations.

League sources say they are taking steps to make sure this does not happen again and are hopeful it won’t affect the spring season.