FBI arrests Volkswagen executive in connection to diesel emissions scandal

(WXYZ) - A Volkswagen executive is now facing conspiracy charges related to the automaker's diesel emissions scandal, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.



Oliver Schmidt, who led VW's regulatory compliance office, was arrested on Saturday by investigators in Florida, according to the New York Times.



The U.S. Attorney's Office says he will be arraigned in Miami today, not Detroit as previously reported.



Schmidt is facing charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States.



Lawsuits filed against Volkswagen accuse Schmidt of playing an important role in Volkswagen's efforts to conceal its emissions cheating regulators.

