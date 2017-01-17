Reward of up to $5,000 offered in puppy abandonment case

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) - PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) is joining the fight to find whomever left 19 4-week old puppies out in the cold in a cardboard box. A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

A jogger discovered the puppies December 28th in Hines Park. The dogs are now in foster care and the animal rights group PETA says they will be available for adoption when they are old enough.

Police are trying to fing out who left them in the cold, and PETA is helping with the investigation by offering the reward.

"These helpless puppies were abandoned and left to starve or freeze to death in the winter cold," says PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien. "PETA urges anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately so that whoever dumped these dogs can be held accountable for putting 19 lives in danger."

If you have information about the case please call PETA's tip line at 757-213-8774.

You can find more information about PETA at Peta.org